Steelers' Darnell Washington: Catches three passes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Both Washington and Pat Freiermuth each drew four targets to Jonnu Smith's one against Detroit. Playing in a three-man committee approach at tight end, Washington carries little fantasy appeal ahead of next Sunday's date with the Browns.
