Washington (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Washington didn't practice Thursday but alleviated any fears about his knee injury with a full session Friday. The rookie tight end has played between 38 and 48 percent of offensive snaps in each of Pittsburgh's first three games, but Washington has been used exclusively as a blocker, having yet to garner a target.
