Washington has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and no longer carries an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Burt Lauten of Steelers.com reports.

After logging three straight limited practice this week, Washington had initially been listed as questionable for the contest. Now that he's been cleared to play Monday, the tight end will be able to maintain his role in Pittsburgh's passing game, a context that has resulted in him catching five of his seven targets for 79 yards over his last three games, though it's worth noting that Washington was forced out of Week 14 action after logging just 15 snaps on offense.