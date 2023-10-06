Washington could be in store for a larger role Sunday against the Ravens, as fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Freiermuth's absence could lead to larger roles for both Washington and Connor Heyward. Washington has been used primarily for blocking purposes through four games, as the 2023 third-round draft pick out of Georgia has just one catch in his young career.
