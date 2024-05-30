In his second season as a pro, Washington believes that there's a "strong possibility" he can emerge as more of a receiving threat, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

In 17 regular-season contests as a rookie last season, Washington caught just seven of his 10 targets for 61 yards, but with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on board, the 2023 third-rounder is a candidate to see more pass-catching opportunities in what figures to be a more tight-end friendly offense in Pittsburgh. At 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, Washington has the size to continue to make his mark as a run blocker, but the Georgia product has some untapped potential as a receiver and should have an opportunity to demonstrate that more in 2024, while working behind top option Pat Freiermuth in a TE corps that also includes Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt.