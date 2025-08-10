Washington secured his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over Jacksonville.

Washington started in Saturday's preseason opener and put the team on the board with a touchdown reception to cap off Pittsburgh's first drive of the game. While the 2023 third-rounder saw his role grow slightly last season, he'll have increased competition for targets behind Pat Freiermuth in 2025 after the Steelers acquired Jonnu Smith from the Dolphins.