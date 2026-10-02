Washington caught three of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Washington was one of four Steelers who tied for second on the team with four receptions. Most of his yardage came on a 21-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter that brought Pittsburgh to within five points. Washington began the campaign with a quiet first two weeks, but he's put together a solid 6-94-1 receiving line over his past two contests. He and the Steelers will next face Indianapolis at home next Sunday.