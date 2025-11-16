Washington caught four of five targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Washington was able to able to match his season high in catches while setting a new season-best 67 yards through the air. The tight end notched the majority of his yardage on a 31-yard catch and run in the second quarter. Washington has now compiled nine catches for 125 yards over the last three weeks. The 300-plus pound tight end will look to keep it rolling in Chicago against the Bears in Week 12.