Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Washington underwent surgery Tuesday to address a broken forearm and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin was reluctant to say whether Washington's surgery would keep him sidelined for a potential playoff run, but Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette relays that the Steelers aren't expecting the tight end back for the postseason even if Pittsburgh clinches the AFC North title with a victory over the Ravens. With that in mind, the Steelers appear set to head into Week 18 with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward as their available options at tight end. Washington concludes his third NFL season with 31 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown on 43 targets over his 16 appearances.