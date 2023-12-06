Washington played 34 of the Steelers' 61 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Washington has played more than half of the Steelers' snaps on offense in three of the past four contests, but the big-bodied rookie out of Georgia been deployed mainly as a blocking tight end. He's drawn just seven targets over his 12 appearances on the season and will likely see limited involvement as a pass catcher down the stretch, especially now that Pat Freiermuth is back in the fold after a recent stint on injured reserve.
