Washington (knee) is good to go for Pittsburgh's game against the Raiders on Sunday.
Washington is healthy and ready to go for Sunday, despite having missed Wednesday's practice. The rookie third-round pick has yet to be targeted through two games played, seeing only limited snaps behind Pat Freiermuth.
