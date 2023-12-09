Washington secured one of two targets for 12 yards during the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.
Washington wasn't targeted during last week's loss to Arizona, but he racked up double-digit receiving yards for the third time this season during Thursday's loss. Despite his reception Thursday, the rookie third-rounder should have minimal fantasy relevance to close out the year.
