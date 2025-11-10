Washington secured his lone target for 15 yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Washington had one of his best performances of the season against the Colts in Week 9, securing four of six targets for 43 yards in the win. However, he was held in check during the Steelers' primetime matchup in Week 10, and he also ranked last among the team's tight ends in playing time, as he was on the field for just 48 percent of the offensive snaps. Washington has shown glimpses of production this season, but he remains an unreliable fantasy option as part of a crowded group of tight ends in Pittsburgh.