Washington played 37 of the Steelers' 48 offensive snaps but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during Friday's 27-5 win over the Broncos.

Friday was Mason Rudolph's first start of the season after the Steelers waived Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, and the former attempted only 15 passes as the defense did most of the heavy lifting. Washington has 23 catches on 34 targets for 281 yards and three touchdowns across 11 regular-season games, but it may be difficult to have much trust in the pass-catching production of the Steelers' skill players with Rudolph under center, especially if the team keeps relying on defense and the run game. Pittsburgh will stay home and welcome in Houston for Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 6.