default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington exited Sunday's game against the Browns with a forearm injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Before that, Washington caught both of his targets for 15 yards. While he's sidelined, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward are available to handle the Steelers' Week 17 TE reps.

More News