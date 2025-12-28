Steelers' Darnell Washington: Hurts forearm Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington exited Sunday's game against the Browns with a forearm injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Before that, Washington caught both of his targets for 15 yards. While he's sidelined, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward are available to handle the Steelers' Week 17 TE reps.
