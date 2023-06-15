Washington drew praise from fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth after minicamp concluded Thursday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While Washington indicated that he felt as though he had room to grow following minicamp, Freiermuth praised the rookie's abilities. "He's putting it all together. The past two days he's looked really good," Freiermuth said. Washington was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he slid due to concerns over medicals. It seems as though he's moved past those concerns for now, and he'll shift his focus toward competing for a role in the Steelers' offense during training camp next month.