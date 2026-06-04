Steelers' Darnell Washington: Lands four-year extension

The Steelers and Washington agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Since Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Washington has been used regularly in an offense that trots out multiple tight ends on most offensive snaps, ranging from 497 to 543 plays per season. He set or matched career highs across the board in 2025 with a 31-364-1 line on 43 targets across 16 regular-season games, and with Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward exiting as free agents this offseason, Washington now has only Pat Freiermuth as notable competition for TE reps for the upcoming campaign.