Washington caught three of five targets for 94 yards during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Browns.

Washington led the team in receiving yards while finishing tied for second on the team in targets with wide receiver Germie Bernard. The tight end's biggest moment of the game came in the third quarter when he reeled in a short pass from Aaron Rodgers and took off for a 58-yard gain. Washington has now reeled in 19 of 28 targets for 254 yards and three touchdowns over eight contests to open the 2026 regular season.