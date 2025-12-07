Steelers' Darnell Washington: Leaves Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Before exiting the contest, Washington caught his only target for 12 yards. While he's unavailable, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward are left to handle Pittsburgh's TE duties on Sunday.
