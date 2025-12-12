Washington (concussion) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.comreports.

Washington remains in the concussion protocol but has now logged back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 15. If he's able to practice in full Saturday and gain clearance from an independent neurologist, Washington will be able to suit up for Monday's matchup against Miami. In the event that Washington can't play Week 15, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth will stand to benefit slightly from increased target consolidation at the tight end position.