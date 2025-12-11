default-cbs-image
Washington (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Washington remains in concussion protocol, which he entered after being concussed during this past Sunday's win over the Ravens. In order to clear the protocol and be eligible to suit up Monday against the Dolphins, Washington will need to upgrade to full participation by Saturday and gain clearance from an independent neurologist.

