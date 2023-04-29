The Steelers selected Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

There simply aren't many football players like Washington. At 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, Washington wowed at the combine by running a 4.64 in the 40 and clocking impressive agility scores. His production may not jump off the page from his time at Georgia as he recorded just 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons, but there's reason to believe he's just scratching the surface of that element of his game. While he develops as a pass catcher, Washington can still be a factor for the Steelers. He uses his size to his advantage and is essentially an extra tackle attached to the offensive line. He can maul people in the run game as a blocker. Pat Freiermuth is the top pass-catching option at tight end for Pittsburgh, so it may be a while yet before Washington starts producing for fantasy purposes. It's also worth noting that Washington was considered a second-round prospect based on talent, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that his slide to the late third was due to concerns over medicals.