Steelers' Darnell Washington: Logs 43 receiving yards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington secured four of six targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
Washington totaled just two receiving yards over his last two appearances, but he led the Steelers' tight ends in playing time and receiving yards during Sunday's Week 9 win. While his performance against the Colts was encouraging, Washington hasn't been a particularly consistent contributor this year as he's split playing time with Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth. Over eight appearances to begin the regular season, Washington has secured 13 of 20 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown.
