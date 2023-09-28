Washington (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's knee issue isn't new, but this DNP comes after the rookie tight end wasn't even listed on the injury report Wednesday. His status for Week 4 is now in question. He's been a complete non-factor in the box score through three weeks, failing to draw a single target on 79 offensive snaps.
