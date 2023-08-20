Washington secured his lone target for six yards during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Washington has had a limited impact over the first two games of the preseason, as he's been limited to one reception in each matchup and has been held under 10 yards in both games. The Steelers haven't had multiple fantasy-relevant tight ends in recent seasons, but Washington should have a chance to compete with Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward for a role behind starter Pat Freiermuth to begin the 2023 campaign.