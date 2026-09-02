Washington ended the preseason slate with one reception (on one target) for five yards across two contests.

QB Aaron Rodgers and WRs DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman (hamstring) didn't suit up during exhibition season, but Washington was among the regular members of the Steelers offense to see some work along the way. Washington is coming off a career-best 31-364-1 line on 43 targets in 16 regular-season games in 2025, and he's also logged between 497 and 560 offensive snaps in each of his three pro campaigns. Still, with Pat Freiermuth locked in to the top pass-catching TE role, Washington will need to take advantage of his sparse looks from Rodgers.