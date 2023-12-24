Washington secured his lone target for eight yards during the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday.

Washington's snap count bounced back to 29 offensive snaps Saturday after he played just 13 snaps last week, but his production remained limited, even in a comfortable victory over Cincinnati. He was the team's most productive tight end since Pat Freiermuth was held without a target, but Washington shouldn't be a fantasy-relevant player to close out the season.