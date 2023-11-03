Washington secured his lone target for seven yards during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Although Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) remained on injured reserve in Week 9, Washington failed to generate much production in the Steelers' passing game. Although Connor Heyward was limited to just two receptions for 16 yards, he appears to have established himself as Pittsburgh's clear top tight end with Freiermuth unavailable.