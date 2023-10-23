Washington didn't receive any targets during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

After Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) was placed back on injured reserve ahead of Week 7, it seemed likely that Washington would be in line for an increased workload. However, the rookie played just 53 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, while second-year tight end Connor Heyward was on the field for 86 percent. Washington should continue to see increased playing time while Freiermuth is sidelined, but as Sunday demonstrated, that role may not come with a significant uptick in targets.