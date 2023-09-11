Washington wasn't targeted during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Washington was on the field for 38 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, which ranked just ahead of fellow tight end Connor Heyward, who played 27 percent of the snaps. Washington drew praise during offseason activities this year but was limited during the preseason. Pat Freiermuth (chest) exited Sunday's matchup, but Washington's fantasy potential should be limited if Freiermuth is available moving forward.