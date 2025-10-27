Washington wasn't targeted during Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Although Washington ranked second among the Steelers' tight ends by playing 46 percent of the team's offensive snaps, he went without a target for the first time since Week 3. Washington had a slightly encouraging role in his two appearances after the Week 5 bye, securing six of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during that time, but Sunday's performance against the Packers marked the third time that he's been held without a target over his first seven appearances of the season, making him difficult to trust in fantasy.