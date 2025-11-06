Steelers' Darnell Washington: Nursing foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Washington played 52 snaps (41 on offense, 11 on special teams) and logged four catches (on six targets) for 43 yards during the Steelers' Week 9 win over the Colts, but the third-year pro appears to have sustained a foot injury in the process. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
