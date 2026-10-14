Washington caught two of three targets for 12 yards during the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Both of Washington's catches came in the first half, and he saw just one more target from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter. Washington's numbers were dwarfed by his tight end teammate Pat Freiermuth, with the latter finishing with a 5-44-2 receiving line on seven targets. Washington will take an 11-131-1 receiving line (on 16 targets) into the Steelers' Week 6 road tilt against the Buccaneers, whose defense ranks in the bottom-10 in the league in receiving yards allowed to tight ends this season.