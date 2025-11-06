Washington (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Washington didn't practice Wednesday, but his return Thursday is encouraging, though it remains to be seen if he'll manage to practice without limitations. Working as part of a rotation alongside Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, Washington has accrued 127 yards receiving yards and one touchdown through eight games. He hasn't missed a regular-season game in his three-year career heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Chargers.