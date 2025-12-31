The Steelers placed Washington (forearm) on IR on Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Washington suffered what coach Mike Tomlin revealed was a broken arm in the Steelers' Week 17 loss to the Browns, an injury that subsequently required surgery, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. In Washington's absence, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith are in line to lead Pittsburgh's TE corps, with Connor Heyward also on hand.