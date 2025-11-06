Washington (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Washington didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a full session a day later suggests that his absence was maintenance-related. In the Steelers' Week 9 win over the Colts, Washington led his team's tight ends in catches (four) and receiving yards (43) while logging six targets, but his production this season has been hit or miss due to the fact that Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth are also commanding their share of Pittsburgh's TE snaps/targets.