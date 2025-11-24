Washington secured both of his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to Chicago.

Washington had just two catches in Sunday's defeat while fellow tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth each had three receptions. However, Washington led the group in receiving yards and played the most snaps of the trio, as he was on the field for 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps compared to Smith's 49 percent and Freiermuth's 47 percent. Although Washington had some factors that slightly mitigated his disappointing performance, his fantasy upside is limited since he's split work with Smith and Freiermuth for most of the season.