Washington secured three of five targets for two yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 33-31 loss to Cincinnati.

Washington was targeted five times for a second consecutive game, and while he didn't generate much yardage Thursday after accumulating 62 yards last week, he recorded his first touchdown of the season. Washington led the Steelers' tight ends in playing time in each of the last two games, but he played 63 percent of the team's offensive snaps Thursday, which ranked slightly behind Jonnu Smith (70 percent) and Pat Freiermuth (65 percent). Both Smith and Freiermuth were more productive in the passing game as well, and the three tight ends will likely continue to see some sort of timeshare as the season progresses.