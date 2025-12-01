Washington recorded two receptions on four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Washington's modest performance was good enough to lead the Steelers in receiving yards, and he finished tied for second on the team in targets. Those thresholds were more indicative of the poor offensive showing for the Steelers, though Washington continues to gain more of a role as a receiver. He has at least four targets in three of his last five games -- logging at least 40 receiving yards in all three -- after hitting that mark only twice in his first eight contests.