Washington secured his lone target for 10 yards during the Steelers' 30-6 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Washington dealt with a knee injury ahead of Sunday's Week 4 tilt, but he was able to suit up against the Texans and recorded a catch for the first time in his professional career. The rookie third-rounder drew praise during offseason activities but has had a minimal role in the passing game to begin the 2023 campaign. The Steelers' offense has struggled mightily to generate much production this year, but Washington could see a slight uptick in usage if Pat Freiermuth's upcoming imaging on his hamstring reveals an issue that will force him to miss time.