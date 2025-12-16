Washington caught three of his four targets for 25 yards in Monday night's 28-15 win over Miami.

Washington was able to clear concussion protocol and play Monday after sustaining a concussion in Week 14 against the Ravens. The tight end was able to secure multiple passes for the fourth time in five games and the eighth time overall this year. Washington has now caught 26 of 37 targets for 288 yards and a touchdown over 14 contests this season.