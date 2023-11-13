Washington secured his lone target for six yards during the Steelers' 23-19 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Washington's snap count matched that of fellow tight end Connor Heyward on Sunday, but the rookie third-rounder had minimal production once again. Washington hasn't had more than one reception in any of his appearances this season, and he'll likely have even less of a role in the team's offense once Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) returns, which could happen as early as next Sunday against the Browns.
