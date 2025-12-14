Washington (concussion) logged a limited practice session Saturday and is questionable for Monday's Week 15 tilt against the Dolphins.

Washington entered concussion protocol during last Sunday's win over Baltimore. He's been able to log three limited practices this week, but he remains iffy to suit up Monday. Washington will need to clear the NFL's five-step protocol ahead of that contest in order to be eligible to play. If he can't do so, Pat Freiermuth will likely see increased offensive snaps as the Steelers' top tight end.