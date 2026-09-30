Washington caught three of four targets for 67 yards during the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Washington's three catches in Week 3 were as many as he accumulated through the first two games of the regular season. He was responsible for the Steelers' longest play late in the fourth quarter, when he took a short pass from Aaron Rodgers and broke multiple tackles for a 47-yard gain, leading to what was ultimately the game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell five plays later. Washington was on the field for 47 of the Steelers' 62 offensive snaps (75.8 percent), noticeably ahead of fellow starting tight end Pat Freiermuth (37). Washington will take a 6-92-0 receiving line (on eight targets) into Thursday's game against the Browns, whose defense ranks in the bottom-10 in yards allowed to tight ends this season.