Steelers' Darnell Washington: Sees field in preseason opener

Washington failed to see a target in Thursday's 28-9 preseason win over the Packers.

QB Aaron Rodgers wasn't under center in the Steelers' exhibition opener, while the team's top two wideouts DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman (leg) were sidelined, but top tight ends Washington and Pat Freiermuth both made cameos in the contest. Washington's receiving numbers took a step forward in his third NFL season, and with Jonnu Smith no longer on the roster, the 2023 third-round pick could see his volume tick up a little further after he caught 31 of 43 targets for 364 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season contests last year.