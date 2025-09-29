Steelers' Darnell Washington: Sees uptick in playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington secured all three of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.
Washington was targeted just once over the first three weeks of the regular season while playing less than half of the team's offensive snaps during that time. However, Jonnu Smith was limited in practice this week, and Washington was on the field for 91 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during the matchup in Dublin. While it was encouraging to see Washington get more involved, his role will likely decline if Smith is able to shed his limitations following the team's Week 5 bye.
