Coach Mike Tomlin said that Washington suffered a broken arm during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said he didn't know if Washington will be out for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Ravens, with the AFC North title on the line; however, it seems very likely that Washington will miss that contest, at a minimum. If so, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith would pace Pittsburgh's TE corps in his absence.