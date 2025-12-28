Steelers' Darnell Washington: Suffers broken arm Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Tomlin said that Washington suffered a broken arm during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said he didn't know if Washington will be out for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Ravens, with the AFC North title on the line; however, it seems very likely that Washington will miss that contest, at a minimum. If so, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith would pace Pittsburgh's TE corps in his absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Hurts forearm Sunday•
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Catches three passes in win•
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Reels in three passes Monday•
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Steelers' Darnell Washington: Remains questionable for MNF•