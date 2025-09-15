Washington failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Washington matched Pat Freiermuth's snap count during last week's regular-season opener. However, Washington played just 36 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in Week 2 compared to 51 percent for Freiermuth and 56 percent for Jonnu Smith. Washington was targeted for the first time this season despite his slight decrease in playing time, but he appears unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role in 2025.