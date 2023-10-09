Washington failed to secure either of his two targets during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Washington saw increased playing time Sunday with Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) sidelined, as he was on the field for 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, the rookie third-rounder was targeted just twice and was unable to record a reception. The Steelers have a Week 6 bye before a meeting with the Rams on Oct. 22, and Washington's role against the Rams will likely depend on whether Freiermuth is able to recover by then.