Washington secured seven of 10 targets for 61 yards over 17 games during the 2023 season.

Washington drew solid reviews during training camp ahead of his rookie season, but he was unable to carve out much of a role in the Steelers' passing game, even with Pat Freiermuth missing five games due to an injury. Washington was on the field for 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he didn't record more than 12 receiving yards in any of his appearances. Although his lack of targets was discouraging, it was a positive sign to see him carve out his fair share of playing time, and he'll look to take a step forward in 2024.